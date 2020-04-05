Populous (PPT) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last week, Populous has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $1.99 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

