Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Portland General Electric worth $67,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

