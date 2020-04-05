PostCoin (POST) Price Tops $0.0007

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. PostCoin has a market cap of $10,855.99 and approximately $11.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005688 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.