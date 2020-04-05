PotCoin (POT) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,421.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,813.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.02115290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.03418804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00598013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00786089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00074571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00482396 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,540,036 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

