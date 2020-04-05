Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PRVL opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

