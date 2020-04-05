PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of PriceSmart worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,186,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,500 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

