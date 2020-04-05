Primas Price Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. During the last week, Primas has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $859,589.45 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.