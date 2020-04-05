Prime-XI One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $1,509.87 and approximately $11.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

