Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0227

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bleutrade. Primecoin has a total market cap of $711,586.92 and approximately $4,172.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,300,132 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

