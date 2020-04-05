Privatix (PRIX) Price Reaches $0.12

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $136,869.71 and $3,086.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02606041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

