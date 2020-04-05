PRIZM 24-Hour Volume Hits $398,774.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and approximately $398,774.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.03406096 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002532 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00753460 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.