Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0016

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $72,465.71 and approximately $8,797.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029929 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,804.11 or 1.00226521 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00071786 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Coinnest and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.