Project Coin Market Cap Hits $7,672.17 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Project Coin has a market cap of $7,672.17 and $294.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded up 125.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Coin Profile

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

