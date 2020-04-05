Project Pai Price Up 9.1% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi and Bitfinex. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and $614,589.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.53 or 0.04410644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,665,040,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,156,642 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, HBUS, OOOBTC, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.