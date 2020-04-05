Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $70,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

