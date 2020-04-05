Prometeus Price Down 4.1% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00007082 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $325,933.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02572264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

