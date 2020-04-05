Propy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,894.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. Propy has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $13,894.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Propy

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

