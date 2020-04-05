Proton Token Price Tops $0.0001 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, LBank and BitForex. Proton Token has a market cap of $514,648.15 and $144,659.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,349,783,161 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, BCEX, FCoin, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

