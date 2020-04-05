Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 4.86.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

