PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of PS Business Parks worth $70,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PS Business Parks by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

PSB opened at $120.52 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

