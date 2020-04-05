Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $194.08 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

