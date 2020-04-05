PUBLISH Market Capitalization Tops $301,885.58 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $301,885.58 and $32,187.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02594994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

