PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,825. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 928,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

