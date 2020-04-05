PumaPay (PMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, CoinBene and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.04645244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

