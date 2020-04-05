Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.82 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and $753,156.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

