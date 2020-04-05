Pure Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00999005 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000912 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

