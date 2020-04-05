PutinCoin Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $72,790.21 and $23.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031219 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,912.53 or 1.00820434 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000883 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069517 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001525 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,062,813,112 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

