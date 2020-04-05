PWR Coin (PWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $41,654.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00991183 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00174684 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007119 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069120 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.