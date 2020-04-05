Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Up 902.3% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $350,805.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00075003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 902.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.02557343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,058 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.