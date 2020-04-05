QASH (QASH) One Day Volume Tops $97,262.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. QASH has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $97,262.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Huobi and LATOKEN. In the last week, QASH has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02590695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, EXX, Ethfinex, Liquid, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

