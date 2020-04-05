Qbao Reaches Market Capitalization of $349,921.15 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Qbao has a total market cap of $349,921.15 and approximately $530.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

