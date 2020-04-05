QCash Hits One Day Volume of $145.48 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. QCash has a total market cap of $63.64 million and approximately $145.48 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02580950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200956 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.