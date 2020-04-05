Qitmeer Reaches Market Cap of $944,960.46 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $944,960.46 and $261.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinBene, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.