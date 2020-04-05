QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitbns and Binance. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $102,346.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

