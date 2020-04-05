Qredit (XQR) Trading 69.5% Higher Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Qredit has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $286,454.30 and $363.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000795 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

