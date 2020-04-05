Qtum Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00018723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Allcoin, DigiFinex and Bleutrade. Qtum has a market cap of $122.85 million and approximately $345.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005927 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,255,912 coins and its circulating supply is 96,505,892 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Iquant, Bitbns, Coinone, ABCC, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Huobi, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Crex24, Kucoin, BigONE, Ovis, Poloniex, DragonEX, Coinnest, Coindeal, LBank, GOPAX, EXX, Binance, Exrates, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Liqui, HBUS, Cobinhood, CoinEx, DigiFinex, Bibox, BCEX, ZB.COM, BitForex, Upbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

