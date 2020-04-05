Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.40 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Quant token can currently be bought for $4.75 or 0.00069966 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market capitalization of $57.40 million and $3.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004695 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00342938 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000922 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047512 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008991 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012612 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001732 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

