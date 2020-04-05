Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:PWR opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 239,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after purchasing an additional 396,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 328,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

