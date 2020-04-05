Quanta Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $852,270.29 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $852,270.29 and $1,576.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.04708323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

