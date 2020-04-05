Quanta Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $850,925.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $850,925.00 and $1,606.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.04428896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009305 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

