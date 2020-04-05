Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $2,671.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02570600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00201377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

