Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $27,400.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

