Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 51.2% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $105,605.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018572 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.02434839 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008055 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,792,483 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

