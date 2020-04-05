Quark Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Quark has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000309 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,734,965 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

