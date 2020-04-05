QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $5.82 million and $2.01 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.95 or 0.04471614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003417 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.