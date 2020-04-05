Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Cap Achieves $689,084.03

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $689,084.03 and $1,923.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071082 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,406,956 coins and its circulating supply is 168,406,956 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

