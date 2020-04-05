QuickX Protocol Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $36,931.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.04634844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037074 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009641 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,833,778 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

