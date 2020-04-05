Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Quidel worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Quidel by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Quidel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.