Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.