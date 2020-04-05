QunQun (QUN) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $32.15 and $50.98. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $342,815.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.53 or 0.04410644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,582,726 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

